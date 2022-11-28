Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates anti-polio drive in 7-high risk districts by administering polio drops to a child at CM House. Dr. Christoper Elias, Head of Polio Oversight Board is also present on the occasion

APP40-281122 KARACHI: November 28 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates anti-polio drive in 7-high risk districts by administering polio drops to a child at CM House. Dr. Christoper Elias, Head of Polio Oversight Board is also present on the occasion. APP/TZD
Head of Polio Oversight Board Dr. Christoper Elias administers polio drops to a child to inaugurate anti-polio driver at CM House

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a public gathering in Paswal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi addressing a press conference at SMEDA

Provincial Minister for Education Naseeb Ullah Marri chairs a meeting regarding BBISE Online Services Portal in Balochistan Secretariat

Provincial Home Minister Zia langu addressing a press conference at District Jail Hudda

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting at Finance Division to review the demand and supply situation of sugar in the country

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik distributing cheque among the representatives of different universities during launching ceremony of “Final Year Design Project Financing” at NFC

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi visiting the Pakistani Embassy

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar addresses to the National Conference regarding Local Government at local hotel in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque visited a smart phones stall during the launching ceremony of "GSMA Smartphone for All"

