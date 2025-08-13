- Advertisement -
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gently greets a differently-abled girl during his visit to a stall at the Grand Festival for Special Children, organised by the DEPD at Al-Noor Park, Clifton
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan