Monday, October 13, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosSindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah displays the polio vaccination certificate...
PhotosNational Photos

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah displays the polio vaccination certificate of a newborn baby after administering polio drops at KMC Maternity Home, Gizri, during a media talk following the inauguration of the week-long province-wide anti-polio campaign

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah displays the polio vaccination certificate of a newborn baby after administering polio drops at KMC Maternity Home, Gizri, during a media talk following the inauguration of the week-long province-wide anti-polio campaign
APP47-131025 KARACHI: October 13 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah displays the polio vaccination certificate of a newborn baby after administering polio drops at KMC Maternity Home, Gizri, during a media talk following the inauguration of the week-long province-wide anti-polio campaign. APP/TZD/SSH
11
- Advertisement -
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah displays the polio vaccination certificate of a newborn baby after administering polio drops at KMC Maternity Home, Gizri, during a media talk following the inauguration of the week-long province-wide anti-polio campaign
APP47-131025
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan