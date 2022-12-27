Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP48-271222 LARKANA: December 27 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. APP/NAS/ABB/FHA
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP48-271222 LARKANA
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP49-271222 LARKANA