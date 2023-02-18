PhotosNational Photos Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office Sat, 18 Feb 2023, 7:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP39-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office. APP/ABB APP39-180223 KARACHI: APP40-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the coffins of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office. APP/ABB APP41-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Corps Commander V Corps, Karachi Gen Iftikhar Babar takes part to give shoulder to the coffins of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office. APP/ABB