Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office
APP39-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office. APP/ABB
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office
APP39-180223 KARACHI:
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office
APP40-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the coffins of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office. APP/ABB
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Rangers and Police officials offering Funeral Prayer of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office
APP41-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Corps Commander V Corps, Karachi Gen Iftikhar Babar takes part to give shoulder to the coffins of the martyred security personnel of Karachi Police Office Terrorist Attack at Central Police Office. APP/ABB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci along with Pakistani Muslims offering funeral prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, for victims of deadly earthquakes has killed more than 21,000 people in northern Syria and south-eastern Turkey

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci along with Pakistani Muslims offering funeral prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, for victims of deadly earthquakes has...

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci along with Pakistani Muslims perform funeral prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, for victims of deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquakes has killed more than 21,000 people in northern Syria and south-eastern Turkey

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci along with Pakistani Muslims perform funeral prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, for victims of deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquakes...

Kohat boat incident; Funeral prayer of 11 children offered

Kohat boat incident; Funeral prayer of 11 children offered

Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi offered

Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi offered

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori talking to media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori talking to media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of the 146th...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah records his impressions in the visitors’ book opened at Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah records his impressions in the visitors’ book opened at Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lays a floral wreath on the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 146th birth anniversary.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lays a floral wreath on the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 146th birth anniversary.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah receives Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori at Mazar-e-Quaid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah receives Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori at Mazar-e-Quaid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other offer Fateha at the grave of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah records his impressions in condolence book opened over the death of former President of China Mr. Jiang Zemin at Chinese Consulate

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah records his impressions in condolence book opened over the death of former President of China Mr. Jiang...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion of the cultural Day organized by St. Paul’s English School visits a Stall where children are clad in Kashmiri dress. The CM shakes hands with the students.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion of the cultural Day organized by St. Paul’s English School visits a Stall where...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits a cultural stalls at St.Paul’s English High School.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits a cultural stalls at St.Paul’s English High School.