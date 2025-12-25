- Advertisement -
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, talks to media at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of 149th Birthday Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
