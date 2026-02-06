- Advertisement -
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the inauguration ceremony of the 21st “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” International Exhibition at the Karachi Expo Centre
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan