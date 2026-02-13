Saturday, February 14, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosSindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the concluding session of...
PhotosNational Photos

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the concluding session of the Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel.

APP42-130226 KARACHI: February 13 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the concluding session of the Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel. APP/ABB
43
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the concluding session of the Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel.
APP42-130226
KARACHI: February 13 –
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the concluding session of the Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel.
APP43-130226
KARACHI: February 13 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presents awards at the closing ceremony of the three-day Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel. APP/ABB
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses the concluding session of the Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel.
APP44-130226
KARACHI: February 13 – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presents awards at the closing ceremony of the three-day Asia-Pacific Shelter & Settlements Forum 2026 at a local hotel. APP/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan