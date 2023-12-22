Sindh Caretaker Minister for Culture Junaid Ali Shah presents award to famous actress Mahira Khan at the Awards distribution ceremony of 7th Pakistan Excellence Award-2023

APP58-211223 KARACHI: December 21 – Sindh Caretaker Minister for Culture Junaid Ali Shah presents award to famous actress Mahira Khan at the Awards distribution ceremony of 7th Pakistan Excellence Award-2023.
KARACHI

