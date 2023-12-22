- Caretaker govt has no favorites: Solangi
- Sindh Caretaker Minister for Culture Junaid Ali Shah presents award to famous actress Mahira Khan at the Awards distribution ceremony of 7th Pakistan Excellence Award-2023
- Sindh Caretaker Minister for Culture Junaid Ali Shah presents award to Former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Misbahul Haq at the Awards distribution ceremony of 7th Pakistan Excellence Award-2023
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi addresses the Awards distribution ceremony of 7th Pakistan Excellence Award-2023
- Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cutting the ribbon during opening ceremony of Ayaz Mela at Sindh Museum
Pakistan's National News Agency