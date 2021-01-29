Sikh community and others protesting in front of PPC against Modi government anti farmers measures & riots in India. Effigy of Indian PM Modi was also burnt
PESHAWAR: January 29 - Sikh community and others protesting in front of PPC against Modi government anti farmers measures & riots in India. Effigy of Indian PM Modi was also burnt. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
