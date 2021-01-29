Home Photos General Coverage Photos Sikh community and others protesting in front of PPC against Modi government... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sikh community and others protesting in front of PPC against Modi government anti farmers measures & riots in India. Effigy of Indian PM Modi was also burnt Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 7:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-290121 PESHAWAR: January 29 - Sikh community and others protesting in front of PPC against Modi government anti farmers measures & riots in India. Effigy of Indian PM Modi was also burnt. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP33-290121 ALSO READ Farmers busy in packing turnips in bags after collect from field for selling in Vegetable Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in packing turnips in bags after collect from field for selling in Vegetable Market Farmers busy in their work in a field near Faridabad Village Rebellious songs, 2.5 mln tractors’ parade to overpower Vande Matram on India Republic Day