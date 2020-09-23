PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SIALKOT: September 23 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar handing over keys of vehicles among the SWMC drivers. APP Photo by Munir Butt Wed, 23 Sep 2020, 6:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-23 SIALKOT: September 23 - SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar handing over keys of vehicles among the SWMC drivers. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP51-23 ALSO READ SIALKOT: September 23 - SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar casting his vote during elections of Chamber of Commerce at SCCI. APP Photo by Munir Butt