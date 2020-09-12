SIALKOT: September 12 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, President Chamber Malik Muhammad Ashraf Awan presenting a shield to Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood at SCCI. APP Photo by Munir Butt

