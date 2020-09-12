PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SIALKOT: September 12 – Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood addressing to exporters at SCCI while SPAM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also sitting on the stage. APP Photo by Munir Butt Sat, 12 Sep 2020, 8:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-12 SIALKOT: September 12 - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood addressing to exporters at SCCI while SPAM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also sitting on the stage. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP28-12