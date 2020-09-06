SIALKOT: September 06 – A view of displayed portraits of martyrs to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

SIALKOT: September 06 - A view of displayed portraits of martyrs to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP49-06 SIALKOT: September 06 - A view of displayed portraits of martyrs to mark the Defense Day of Pakistan. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP49-06

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: September 06  Members of Everest Event Organization holding rally against Indian government tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army during Defense & Martyrs Day of Pakistan outside Press Club. APP photo by Akram Ali

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR