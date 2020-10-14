Home Photos Feature Photos SIALKOT: October 14 – Tariq Khurshid Khawaja Additional District and Sessions Judge... PhotosFeature Photos SIALKOT: October 14 – Tariq Khurshid Khawaja Additional District and Sessions Judge visiting hospital in District Jail. APP photo by Munir Butt Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-14 SIALKOT: October 14 - Tariq Khurshid Khawaja Additional District and Sessions Judge visiting hospital in District Jail. APP photo by Munir Butt APP27-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CM to lay foundation stone of new hospital at Johria on Sept 15 KARACHI: August 10 A large number of people having lunch at a restaurant near Jinnah hospital as government lifted lockdown. APP photo by... ISLAMABAD: July 02 – Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Beneficiary Management System” for the speedy medical assistance of...