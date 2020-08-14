SIALKOT: August 14 – Minister For Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq hoisting flag on the eve of the Independence Day ceremony. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

SIALKOT: August 14 - Minister For Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq hoisting flag on the eve of the Independence Day ceremony. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP83-14 SIALKOT: August 14 - Minister For Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq hoisting flag on the eve of the Independence Day ceremony. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP83-14

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 14  A large number of people throng come out from Faisal Masjid after offering Friday prayers on the eve of Independence Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR