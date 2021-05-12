Shops of Korangi area are closed as authorities imposed smart lockdown to curb the outbreak of a third wave of Corona virus Pandemic
APP34-120521 KARACHI: May 12 - Shops of Korangi area are closed as authorities imposed smart lockdown to curb the outbreak of a third wave of Corona virus Pandemic. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP34-120521

ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 113 lives, infects 3,084 more people

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR