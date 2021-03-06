Home Photos General Coverage Photos Shopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosShopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament House Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-060321 HYDERABAD: March 06 – Shopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament House. APP photo by Akram AliAPP28-060321HYDERABAD: March 06 – A PTI worker celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House outside Press Club. APP Photo by Akram AliAPP26-060321HYDERABAD: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House outside Press Club. APP Photo by Akram AliAPP27-060321HYDERABAD: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House outside Press Club. APP Photo by Akram AliALSO READ PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament HouseRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament HouseA large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from...A large number of people participating in walk for mass awareness campaign against drug abuse from D-Chowk to Parliament House