Shopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament House
APP25-060321 HYDERABAD: March 06 – Shopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament House. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP28-060321
HYDERABAD: March 06 – A PTI worker celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House outside Press Club. APP Photo by Akram Ali
APP26-060321
HYDERABAD: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House outside Press Club. APP Photo by Akram Ali
APP27-060321
HYDERABAD: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House outside Press Club. APP Photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR