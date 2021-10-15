-Shopkeeper getting anti-coronavirus vaccine by WAPDA Healths team in his shop at Qandhari Bazaar in the city

APP56-151021 QUETTA: October 15-Shopkeeper getting anti-coronavirus vaccine by WAPDA Healths team in his shop at Qandhari Bazaar in the city.APP Photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP57-151021 QUETTA: October 15-Students getting anti-coronavirus vaccine at Government Pak Girls High School as the vaccine made compulsory for all educational institutional staff and students by NCOC in the city. Photo By Mohsin Naseer

