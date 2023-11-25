Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar Jatha Leader Khushminder Singh talking to media persons after arriving in Pakistan through Wagha Border to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of 554th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.