Home Photos General Coverage Photos Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the Maach area of Balochistan Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 6:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-070121 SARGODHA: January 07- Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the Maach area of Balochistan. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP25-070121 ALSO READ Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR hiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the... A view of protest rally against atrocities in occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with Kashmiri people organized by Pakistan Sunni Tehreek at the... Members of Civil Society and Shiite Muslim Community holding protest at Liberty Chowk, against the killing of 11 workers of Shiite Hazara community in...