Home Photos Feature Photos Shepherds guiding their herd of sheep heading towards grazing field PhotosFeature Photos Shepherds guiding their herd of sheep heading towards grazing field Sun, 28 Mar 2021, 4:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-280321 CHINIOT: March 28 Shepherds guiding their herd of sheep heading towards grazing field. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP04-280321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A person guiding a herd of sheep and cow at Cholistan A herd of buffaloes walking at bank of Indus River A farmer guiding his herd of goats heading towards the grazing field