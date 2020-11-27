Home Photos General Coverage Photos Shahid Ali Director, Gwadar Development Authority unveiling the plaque to inaugurate first-ever... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Shahid Ali Director, Gwadar Development Authority unveiling the plaque to inaugurate first-ever 9 hole golf course on N10 Coastal Highway Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 7:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-271120 GWADAR: November 27 - Shahid Ali Director, Gwadar Development Authority unveiling the plaque to inaugurate first-ever 9 hole golf course on N10 Coastal Highway. APP APP25-271120