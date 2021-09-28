PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) Tue, 28 Sep 2021, 5:51 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP13-280921 FAISALABAD: September 28 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP13-280921 FAISALABAD: September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP14-280921 FAISALABAD: September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP15-280921 FAISALABAD: September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP16-280921 SKARDU: September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri