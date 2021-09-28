September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

APP13-280921 FAISALABAD: September 28 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP16-280921 SKARDU: September 28 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

A large number of mourners oozing themselves with chains and knives during the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ADC Headquarter Arshad Ahmad Watto monitoring the route of Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

A large number of mourners attending Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram at Jaral Shah Imambargah, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Mourners with Tazia passing through Cantt Area during Ashura procession on the 10th Muharram-ul-Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the procession on 9th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharram ul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Rahmatpur. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

