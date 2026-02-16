Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presents a trophy to the winning driver of the women’s category during the TDCP 21st International Cholistan Desert Rally 2026 at Dilwash Stadium.
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan