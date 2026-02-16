Monday, February 16, 2026
Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presents a trophy to the winning driver of the women’s category during the TDCP 21st International Cholistan Desert Rally 2026 at Dilwash Stadium.

APP31-160226 BAHAWALPUR: February 16 – Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presents a trophy to the winning driver of the women’s category during the TDCP 21st International Cholistan Desert Rally 2026 at Dilwash Stadium. APP/HBR/MAF/TZD/SSH
BAHAWALPUR: February 16 – 
