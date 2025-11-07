Saturday, November 8, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosSenior Pastor Anwar Afzal presenting a shield to Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad...
PhotosNational Photos

Senior Pastor Anwar Afzal presenting a shield to Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at prayer ceremony for the Christian community at City Ground

Senior Pastor Anwar Afzal presenting a shield to Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at prayer ceremony for the Christian community at City Ground
APP48-071125 SIALKOT: November 07 - Senior Pastor Anwar Afzal presenting a shield to Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at prayer ceremony for the Christian community at City Ground. APP/MUT/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Senior Pastor Anwar Afzal presenting a shield to Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at prayer ceremony for the Christian community at City Ground
APP48-071125
SIALKOT
Senior Pastor Anwar Afzal presenting a shield to Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at prayer ceremony for the Christian community at City Ground
APP49-071125
SIALKOT 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan