APP43-300121 GHIZER: January 30 - Senior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Abidullah with winning team of IBEX Club from Ghulkin during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

