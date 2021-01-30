Home Photos General Coverage Photos Senior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Abidullah with winning team of IBEX Club from... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Abidullah with winning team of IBEX Club from Ghulkin during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 9:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-300121 GHIZER: January 30 - Senior Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Abidullah with winning team of IBEX Club from Ghulkin during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain ALSO READ A group photo during the Khalti Ice Festival to promote the winter tourism in the area at Khalti Lake RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Khan giving away shield to player during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan addressing during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan giving away winning trophy to team IBEX Club from Upper Hunza Ghulkin during the final day of Khalti...