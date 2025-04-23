Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari inaugurate the Punjab Industrial Exhibition 2025 at Global Village, with DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and other officials present during the event
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.