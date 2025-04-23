33.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
APP36-230425 LAHORE: April 23- Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari inaugurate the Punjab Industrial Exhibition 2025 at Global Village, with DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and other officials present during the event. APP/MAF/TZD/SSH
10
APP36-230425
LAHORE
APP37-230425
LAHORE
APP38-230425
LAHORE
