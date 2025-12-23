Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureSenior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Senior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh.

APP39-231225 MULTAN: December 23 - Senior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh. APP/SFD/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
Senior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh.
APP39-231225
MULTAN: December 23 –
Senior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh.
APP40-231225
MULTAN: December 23 – Women visitors explore the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh. APP/SFD/FHA
Senior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh.
APP41-231225
MULTAN: December 23 – Artist performing jhumar dance during the Gul E dawoodi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh. APP/SFD/FHA
Senior citizens take photos with mobile phones during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh.
APP42-231225
MULTAN: December 23 – Women visitors explore the Blue Pottery stall during the Gul-e-Daudi flower exhibition at Qasim Bagh. APP/SFD/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan