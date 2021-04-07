Home Photos General Coverage Photos Senior citizen receiving a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senior citizen receiving a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre established at Expo Centre Wed, 7 Apr 2021, 10:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-070421 LAHORE: April 07 - Senior citizen receiving a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre established at Expo Centre. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP44-070421LAHORE: April 07 – Senior citizen receiving a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre established at Expo Centre. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ People gathered on the spot after roof of house collapsed in Barki Road area due to an explosion caused by a gas leakage resulting five persons including a woman killed in this incident RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health Department staffer is administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination at Lady Reading Hospital Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visiting Qalandar High Performance Center at Kingston College