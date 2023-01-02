PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senator Waqar Mehdi addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Bait ul Mall’s Orphans and Widows Support Program at Arts Council of Pakistan Mon, 2 Jan 2023, 10:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP42-020123 KARACHI: January 02 - Senator Waqar Mehdi addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Bait ul Mall’s Orphans and Widows Support Program at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/IQJ/TZD/MOS APP42-020123 KARACHI APP43-020123 KARACHI