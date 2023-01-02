Senator Waqar Mehdi addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Bait ul Mall’s Orphans and Widows Support Program at Arts Council of Pakistan

APP42-020123 KARACHI: January 02 - Senator Waqar Mehdi addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Bait ul Mall’s Orphans and Widows Support Program at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/IQJ/TZD/MOS
Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rubina Khalid in a group photo with the newly elected President of the Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and the Cabinet at PPC

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi addresses during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates of kurram District in Employable Skill a joint initiative by PGFRC, STVSP, KP-TEVTA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development at GTVC (W) Hayatabad

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi and PPP Senator Rubina Khalid giving certificates to a graduate student during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates of kurram District in Employable Skill a joint initiative by PGFRC, STVSP, KP-TEVTA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development at GTVC (W) Hayatabad

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi and PPP Senator Rubina Khalid giving certificates to a graduate student during the Toolkit & Certificates Awarding ceremony Among Women Graduates of kurram District in Employable Skill a joint initiative by PGFRC, STVSP, KP-TEVTA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development at GTVC (W) Hayatabad

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed presiding over a meeting of the commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of students belonging to the Province of Balochistan at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda tendering his resignation as Senator to Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

PSX CEO Farrukh Khan addressing Gong Ceremony of Listing of GRR REIT at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar virtually addressed a ceremony to mark the first listing of the Developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema witnessing a signing ceremony between Minister of National Food Security and Research and Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan to strengthen cooperation in plant quarantine

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony organized with regard to the development projects for Southern Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif cutting cake during a ceremony organised in view of Christmas Celebrations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony organised in view of Christmas Celebrations.

