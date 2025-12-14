Senator Talha Mahmood addresses a ceremony for the book launch of Qazi Inayat Jalil Anbar, a prominent Khowar literature writer, poet, and radio host, on the publication of his new book “Sada Bahar Khowar Geet” (Volume I)
