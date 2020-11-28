Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat Road
APP13-281120 KOHAT: November 28 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat Road. APP
APP13-281120

ALSO READ  Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR