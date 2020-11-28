Home Photos National Photos Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir... PhotosNational Photos Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat Road Sat, 28 Nov 2020, 5:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-281120 KOHAT: November 28 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat Road. APP APP13-281120 ALSO READ Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Afridi being briefed about the progress on the construction of... Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting along with Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheryar Khan Afridi addressing a press conference Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting being briefed about the working and functioning of radio station