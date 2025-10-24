Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Chairperson Of Senate Functional Committee On Human Rights addressing during the Forum Of Women Parliamentarians’ panel discussion on Transforming Leadership: overcoming new Challenges To Gender Equality at 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU)
