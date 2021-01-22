Home Photos General Coverage Photos Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq, Leader Of Opposition in the Senate offered... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq, Leader Of Opposition in the Senate offered Fateha on the sad demise of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Uncle of Jan Jamali at Parliament House Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 12:19 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-220121 ISLAMABAD: January 22 - Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq, Leader Of Opposition in the Senate offered Fateha on the sad demise of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Uncle of Jan Jamali at Parliament House. APP ALSO READ Opposition using all forums to pressurise NAB: Shibli RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opposition using all forums to pressurise NAB: Shibli PDM’s anti-state narrative not to succeed: Qureshi Opposition parties trying to mislead masses, intimidate ECP by protest march: Shibli