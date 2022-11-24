Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
APP61-241122 ISLAMABAD: November 24 - Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House. APP/TZD
Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
APP61-241122 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Vaccination of children against COVID continues

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and members of the committee visiting Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and members of the committee visiting Pakistan Institute of...

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Representatives of the International committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan met with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel.

Representatives of the International committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan met with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul...

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Abdul Qadir Patel

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel visited PIMS hospital and reviewed the services being provided to the patients

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee On Climate Change at Parliament Lodges

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee On Climate Change at Parliament Lodges

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Pakistan’s COVID-19 death count is verifiable: Health Ministry

NIH detects two new COVID-19 variants