APP44-301122 LARKANA: November 30 - Senator Anumat Amat from Thailand along with his delegation of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand addressing media persons during distributing cash among the flood affected people of Qambar Shahdadkot area near Dost Ali Road. APP/NAS/TZD/FHA
Senator Anumat Amat from Thailand along with his delegation of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand distributing cash among the flood affected people of Qambar Shahdadkot area near Dost Ali Road

Minhaj Welfare workers busy in packing food and household items for distribute to flood affected people at board stadium

Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-rehman along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah distribute ration bags among flood affected people.

Flood affected people on the way back to their homes with their belongings from Railway Station

Flood affected people busy in installing a new tent for their shelter near Marri Chowk

Flood affected people returns to their home after getting ration and relief items provided by Al Mahmood Social Welfare Association at Jamia Islamia Madarsa Ishatul Quran Wal Hadeeth

A large numbers of flood affected people waiting free food distribution by Al-Mahmood Social Welfare Association at Municipal Stadium

Volunteers arranging food dishes in rows before distribution among flood affected people by Al-Mahmood Social Welfare Association at Municipal Stadium

33 million people lost their homes in flash flood in the country, a view of makeshift relief tent city established for displaced people by the JDC with the support of the Sindh Government for flood affected people at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium

Visitor Girls viewing the painting during painting exhibition for fund raising to help the flood affected people by students of SABS University

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium.turned into makeshift tent city for displaced flood affected people by the JDC with the support of the Sindh Government

Flood affected people taking shelter at makeshift camp in the field after losing everything due to deadly flood disaster in the area

