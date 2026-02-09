Monday, February 9, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSenator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services,...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, attending a distinguished gathering of international medical education leaders at a grand dinner hosted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP)

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, attending a distinguished gathering of international medical education leaders at a grand dinner hosted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP)
APP72-090226 KARACHI: February 09 - Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, attending a distinguished gathering of international medical education leaders at a grand dinner hosted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP). APP/TZD/FHA
1
Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, attending a distinguished gathering of international medical education leaders at a grand dinner hosted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP)
APP72-090226
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan