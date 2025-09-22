Monday, September 22, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosSenate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E....
PhotosNational Photos

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong cutting a cake to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local hotel

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong cutting a cake to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local hotel
APP39-220925 ISLAMABAD: September 22 – Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong cutting a cake to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local hotel. APP/IFD/MAF/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong cutting a cake to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local hotel
APP39-220925
ISLAMABAD
Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong cutting a cake to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local hotel
APP40-220925
ISLAMABAD 
Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani along with Ambassador of China H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong cutting a cake to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local hotel
APP41-220925
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan