Security personnel patrolling & high alerts during the 8th Muharram ul Haram main procession at M.A Jinnah Road

Security personnel patrolling & high alerts during the 8th Muharram ul Haram main procession at M.A Jinnah Road
APP60-170821 KARACHI: August 17 - Security personnel patrolling & high alerts during the 8th Muharram ul Haram main procession at M.A Jinnah Road. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

APP61-170821

APP62-170821
KARACHI: August 17 – A large number of mourners attending the main procession on 8th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram at M.A Jinnah Road. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR