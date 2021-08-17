PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security personnel patrolling & high alerts during the 8th Muharram ul Haram main procession at M.A Jinnah Road Wed, 18 Aug 2021, 12:00 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP60-170821 KARACHI: August 17 - Security personnel patrolling & high alerts during the 8th Muharram ul Haram main procession at M.A Jinnah Road. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP61-170821 APP62-170821KARACHI: August 17 – A large number of mourners attending the main procession on 8th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram at M.A Jinnah Road. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi