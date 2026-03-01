Monday, March 2, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSecurity personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S....
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Security personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S. Consulate, against attacks on Iran that led to martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Security personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S. Consulate, against attacks on Iran that led to martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
APP29-010326 KARACHI: March 01 - Security personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S. Consulate, against attacks on Iran that led to martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. APP/SDQ/TZD
62
Security personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S. Consulate, against attacks on Iran that led to martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
APP29-010326
KARACHI
Security personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S. Consulate, against attacks on Iran that led to martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
APP31-010326
KARACHI
Security personnel manage to contain the protestors as they gather near U.S. Consulate, against attacks on Iran that led to martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
APP30-010326
KARACHI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan