Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi.

Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi.
APP14-090822 PESHAWAR: August 09 - Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi.
APP14-090822 PESHAWAR:
Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi.
APP15-090822 PESHAWAR: August 09 – A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident at Qissa Khuwani Bazar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR