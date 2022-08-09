PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi. Tue, 9 Aug 2022, 6:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP14-090822 PESHAWAR: August 09 - Security personnel checking and clearing the Ashura procession route at Dhakki Nal Bandi. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP14-090822 PESHAWAR: APP15-090822 PESHAWAR: August 09 – A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident at Qissa Khuwani Bazar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum