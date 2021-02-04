Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security personal stands outside the Gaddafi Stadium as the members of the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security personal stands outside the Gaddafi Stadium as the members of the South African T-20 Squad arrives Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 8:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-040221 LAHORE: February 04 - Security personal stands outside the Gaddafi Stadium as the members of the South African T-20 Squad arrives. APP photo by Rana Imran APP68-040221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students arrives to school as all educational activities resume amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs