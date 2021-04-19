Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security officials standing alert at a deserted road due to wheel jam... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security officials standing alert at a deserted road due to wheel jam and strike call by President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 9:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-190421 KARACHI: April 19 Security officials standing alert at a deserted road due to wheel jam and strike call by President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of closed markets at Saddar area due to wheel jam and strike call by President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city President for modernizing dairy sector for more jobs, foreign exchange