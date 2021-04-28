Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security officials patrolling to enforce the lockdown in different areas as precautionary... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security officials patrolling to enforce the lockdown in different areas as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19 Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-280421 HYDERABAD: April 28 Security officials patrolling to enforce the lockdown in different areas as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19. APP photo by Akram Ali APP32-280421 ALSO READ Over 40 mln children received anti-polio drops in second drive RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Govt committed to improve working, living conditions of workers: PM President urges workers, employers to play role in socio-economic development of country Political crisis, pandemic pushing half of Myanmar into poverty: UN report