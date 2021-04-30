Security officials conducting a flag march to maintain law and order in the city as precautionary measures to prevent against COVID-19
APP50-300421 MULTAN: April 30 - Security officials conducting a flag march to maintain law and order in the city as precautionary measures to prevent against COVID-19. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  The Army, Rangers, Police, Traffic Police personnel and civil administration officials participating in flag march to enforce the implementation of SOPs to curb the prevalence of coronavirus infections

