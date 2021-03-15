Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security official walks inside of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after closed by...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSecurity official walks inside of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after closed by management, Sindh government imposed smart lock-down on parks, shrine and wedding halls Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 11:28 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-150321 KARACHI: March 15 - Security official walks inside of Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine after closed by management, Sindh government imposed smart lock-down on parks, shrine and wedding halls. APP photo by M Saeed QureshiALSO READ A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal CapitalVisitors viewing different stalls during the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gilani ParkA woman taking picture of rabbit during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park