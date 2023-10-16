Secretary Waseem Ajmal announces bonus for teachers and head-teachers The Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training hosted head teachers and teachers from 7 FDE schools today. As part of the Ministry’s STEAM Pakistan program, the head teachers and the program’s focal persons were invited to tea to celebrate these schools’ commitment to improving the learning experience of their students. “From the establishment of STEAM Clubs, organizing Safeer sessions, encouraging students to conduct STEAM demonstrations, these schools have shown how we can transform schools just through committed teachers and head teachers.” Waseem Ajmal at the meeting, the Secretary also announced a one-month bonus salary for each of the teachers and head-teachers present, as well as a one-time grant of Rs 100,000 for each of the 7 schools to be used at the discretion of the head-teacher
