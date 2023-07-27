Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and Mr. Chris Kaye, Country Director, UN-WFP signing the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Senate Secretariat and UN World Food Program (UN-WFP) at Parliament House

Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and Mr. Chris Kaye, Country Director, UN-WFP signing the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Senate Secretariat and UN World Food Program (UN-WFP) at Parliament House
APP21-270723 ISLAMABAD: July 27 – Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and Mr. Chris Kaye, Country Director, UN-WFP signing the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Senate Secretariat and UN World Food Program (UN-WFP) at Parliament House. APP/MAF/TZD/ABB
Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and Mr. Chris Kaye, Country Director, UN-WFP signing the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Senate Secretariat and UN World Food Program (UN-WFP) at Parliament House
APP21-270723 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR