Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, provides a briefing to Chairperson BISP, Ms. Rubina Khalid, on BISP’s core and newly launched initiatives at BISP Headquarters on May 10, 2024. Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and all Director Generals of BISP are also present in the meeting.

Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, provides a briefing to Chairperson BISP, Ms. Rubina Khalid, on BISP's core and newly launched initiatives at BISP Headquarters on May 10, 2024. Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and all Director Generals of BISP are also present in the meeting.
APP31-100524 ISLAMABAD: May 10 – Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, provides a briefing to Chairperson BISP, Ms. Rubina Khalid, on BISP's core and newly launched initiatives at BISP Headquarters on May 10, 2024. Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and all Director Generals of BISP are also present in the meeting.
Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, provides a briefing to Chairperson BISP, Ms. Rubina Khalid, on BISP's core and newly launched initiatives at BISP Headquarters on May 10, 2024. Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and all Director Generals of BISP are also present in the meeting.
APP31-100524
ISLAMABAD: May 10 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services